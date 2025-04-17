College football Saturday's aren't going to be the same next season as legendary College GameDay analyst Lee Corso is retiring. He will make one final appearance on the show during Week 1 of the 2025 season, so we still get to see him make one more headgear pick. The college football world is now reacting to the big news, and Corso's co-host and good friend, Kirk Herbstreit, shared a message for the legendary icon.

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit have been doing College GameDay for a long time, and they have developed a special relationship. Herbstreit is going to miss working with his good friend.

“Coach. This is Kirk. Just wanted to say, I love you,” Herbstreit said in a video that he shared on social media. “I thank you for so many lessons you taught me. Almost 30 years together. I have enjoyed sitting next to you, watching you do your thing. So much fun. We've had so many great moments on the show, off the show. This is a celebration for everything that you did for the sport, for College GameDay. You're an icon. You're a once in a lifetime person, once in a lifetime broadcaster.”

Corso has had a major impact on Herbstreit over the years, and his presence has touched the entire college football world as well. Fans everywhere love to watch him make his headgear pick every Saturday.

“It's been a special, special time for all of us as college football fans to watch you do your thing and celebrate the sport every Saturday in the fall, and have a chance to be sitting where I sat since 1996 and to look over and watch you, whether it was the head gear or Saying something that nobody else would say,” Herbstreit continued. “You're brilliant, and you and I have a special bond and always will. And I just really wanted to say how much I appreciate you. I love you, and enjoyed being your teammate throughout all these years, and you've earned this this retirement, man, congratulations. Hope you'll still be with us and come around in the fall on Saturdays and take care of yourself. Look forward to seeing you soon. I love you, buddy.”

Lee Corso has been on and off the set the past couple of seasons as he has dealt with some health issues in his old age. Corso is 90 years old, so it makes sense for him to be calling it a career. Still, college football fans everywhere are going to miss watching him and Kirk Herbstreit together every Saturday.