When it comes to Steve Kerr, his life isn't boxed into coaching the Golden State Warriors. Over the last several years, he has used his platform to spotlight various social and political causes. The most noteworthy of which is gun violence.

On Friday, Kerr maintained his consistency on calling attention to the matter by paying homage to football John Beam, per Anthony Slater of ESPN. Yesterday, Beam, a former Laney College coach and star of “Last Chance U” on Netflix, was shot and killed on the campus of Laney in Oakland, California.

Before the pre-game press conference, Kerr wore a T-shirt with John Beam's name. Additionally, Kerr recognized the impact Beam had on the Oakland community and called for action to combat gun violence.

“Everybody knows he’s a revered figure in Oakland, who did so much for so many people,” Kerr said. “On behalf of the Warriors, I want to extend our condolences, and remind everybody we have to be the change, as a community, as citizens, we have to be the ones who insist that we address gun violence issues.”

Steve Kerr opens his pregame presser with a message about the shooting death of John Beam pic.twitter.com/E4nr4OnVbC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 15, 2025

The Warriors are scheduled to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

Steve Kerr's activism against gun violence is deeply personal.

Kerr was touched by gun violence when he was in college. In 1984, his father, Malcolm Kerr, was assassinated in Beirut when Steve was 18 years old. His father was the president of the American University of Beirut.

At the time, Steve was a student at the University of Arizona. In 1999, his former coach, Ricky Byrdsong, was shot and killed by a white supremacist in Evanston, Illinois.

Since then, Kerr has spoken up for stronger gun laws and criticized lawmakers for inaction after numerous mass shootings. Even though he didn't know Coach Beam, he knows exactly what his family is going through.