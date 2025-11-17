Nahshon Wright tried to speak, but the emotion caught him before the words did. The Chicago Bears cornerback reflected on the death of his former Laney College coach, John Beam, and the pain of losing the man who changed his life. Wright played under Beam when his world was falling apart, and he said the late coach “meant the world to me.” His voice cracked. Reporters leaned in. This was raw.

Wright shared the moment everything shifted. “When my dad was killed, he came over to my house and got me up from bed,” he said. In that moment, Beam didn’t hesitate, stepped in, and showed up. For Wright, that changed everything. Beam became more than a coach. “He was someone I can confide in, that I just love dearly,” he added. And once again, the room went quiet.

After that, Wright revealed just how constant John Beam was in his life. They spoke every week, a rhythm that steadied him when words often failed. Their talks carried him through every phase of the game: college, the NFL, success, struggle. Through it all, Beam stayed. Wright said Beam became the father figure he lost in 2017, stepping into the role without hesitation and supporting his family when they needed it most.

A Loss That Cut Deep for the Bears CB

That’s why news of death of John Beam shook him so deeply. A gunman fatally shot the longtime Laney College coach, sending shockwaves through the community and breaking Wright’s heart. Even then, Wright tried to steady himself. Wright said Beam supported him through every step of his journey. “Heaven gained an angel for sure.” His hands tightened as he spoke, as if holding onto every memory, every lesson.

Now, Nahshon Wright steps onto the field knowing he carries Beam’s voice, strength, and belief with him. In the game against the Vikings, he showed that resolve when he pulled down an interception, going up and over Jordan Addison to stop a touchdown before halftime. And under the stadium lights, one question lingers: how far can he go with that legacy pushing him forward?