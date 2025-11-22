The Louisville Cardinals find themselves in an intriguing spot with Miller Moss going into their Week 13 matchup against the SMU Mustangs.

Moss has commanded the starting spot at quarterback for the Cardinals this season, granting them a great year that will have them eligible for a bowl game. However, he has picked up an injury that has put his status for the upcoming contest in question.

While the injury is not severe, it might prevent him taking part in the game. This is where 247Sports' insider Matt Zenitz came in to provide his take, believing that the quarterback will be absent while redshirt freshman Deuce Adams makes the start instead.

“It’s currently trending toward Louisville QB Miller Moss missing tomorrow’s game vs. SMU due to an injury and redshirt freshman Deuce Adams making the start for the Cardinals, sources tell @CBSSports. Louisville and SMU both enter the game 7-3,” Zenitz wrote.

What lies ahead for Miller Moss, Louisville

It will be interesting to see how Louisville approaches its quarterback situation in Week 13. Nonetheless, it is possible that Miller Moss may or may not feature in the contest.

Moss has been great as the full-time starter, completing 216 passes for 2,344 yards and 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also scored eight rushing touchdowns, showing his ability to be an effective option in the red zone.

If Moss is unable to play this week, Brady Allen or Deuce Adams would be the next options. Allen has completed six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. As for Adams, he was successful on three out of four attempts for 18 yards as a reserve.

Louisville has a 7-3 record on the season, including a 4-3 display in ACC Play. They hold the seventh spot in the conference standings, being above the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Clemson Tigers while trailing the Duke Blue Devils and Miami Hurricanes.

The Cardinals will continue preparation for their matchup against the Mustangs. The contest will take place on Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. ET.