It's been a hectic 24 hours for the Dallas Mavericks. First, their embattled GM, Nico Harrison, was fired. Then, practice photos of Anthony Davis surfaced, leading some to speculate about whether his bulky physique is muscle or fat.

The latter of which has led to speculation from former NBA player-turned-analyst Reggie Miller and sports commentator Dan Patrick. On the Dan Patrick Show, Miller and Patrick went back and forth about what these photos mean.

In joking fashion, Miller said, bringing up what used to be said about Luka Doncic and his physical condition.

“It’s going to be hard to judge this team until AD and Kyrie (Irving) get back,” Miller said.

“AD looks pretty big, have you seen him? He’s a big man.” Patrick said.

“Well what’s going on in Dallas because that’s what they used to say about Luka. Right?” Miller said.

“Imagine what you would’ve weighed if you played in Dallas” Patrick said.

“Good lord. Is that Texas barbecue really that good?” Miller asked.

Currently, Davis is out with a calf strain injury. Additionally, Kyrie Irving is recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in March. Currently, the Mavericks have a record of 3-8, with their last loss coming on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-114.

How Nico Harrison is tied to the overall well-being of Anthony Davis

For time and memorium, Luka Doncic was criticized for not keeping himself in peak shape. Apparently, those concerns played a role in Nico Harrison executing the blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was that trade for Davis that led to Harrison's downfall and drew the wrath of Mavericks fans. If being in shape was a reason, what did that mean for Davis? Does he have a future in Dallas based on that standard alone?

So far, Davis is averaging 20.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.