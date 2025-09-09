The LSU Tigers are off to a strong start in 2025. On Saturday, Brian Kelly's squad improved to 2-0 with a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech in Baton Rouge. The victory was comfortable but came at a cost, as a couple of key players picked up injuries.

At his Monday press conference, Kelly confirmed that center Braelin Moore is dealing with a sprained ankle and will be listed as day-to-day, while tight end Trey'Dez Green suffered a sprained MCL and will likely be questionable for the upcoming game against Florida. Both injuries are concerning, but neither appears to be season-ending.

Once the updates were out of the way, though, Kelly memorably lightened the mood. A reporter joked that he ”didn't hit the table” this time, a reference to last season's viral clip where Kelly slammed his hand on the table while criticizing his team. Kelly smiled and replied, ”I can't do that anymore, they make memes of that.”

Brian Kelly has certainly been a lot more fun this season. And he knows his meme potential is off the charts as well. #LSU pic.twitter.com/FG2iyJuh3R — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) September 8, 2025

The room and the reporters laughed too, and this moment quickly spread online. Perhaps the difference this year is that his team is winning, making an angry outburst unnecessary. At 2-0, Kelly and the LSU football team are right where they want to be heading into their SEC opener.

The Tigers' early-season success has been highlighted by balanced play on both sides of the ball. After a statement road win over Clemson in Week 1, LSU backed it up by handling Louisiana Tech without ever letting the game slip out of control.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier bounced back from an early interception to lead a 98-yard touchdown drive, and the defense held strong, not allowing a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter.

As a result, the LSU football team sits atop the SEC Power Rankings heading into Week 3. Alongside their undefeated record, their defense has been particularly impressive, showing the kind of consistency that could carry them deep into the season. The Tigers will now face Florida, a team reeling from an upset loss to USF, giving Kelly's squad a prime opportunity to continue proving they're one of the conference's most complete teams.