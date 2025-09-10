The LSU football team is 2-0 on the year and jumped up to No. 3 in the top 25 poll. LSU began the year with a big win over Clemson, 17-10, and followed it up with a win over Louisiana Tech, 23-7.

In Week 3, LSU faces a winless Florida team and one coming off a stunning upset loss to South Florida.

Ahead of the Florida game, LSU was dealing with some injury concerns, with center Braelin Moore's status up in the air after he suffered a sprained ankle.

On Wednesday, LSU coach Brian Kelly gave another update, this time a firmer injury designation, via Pete Nakos of On3.

“LSU starting center Braelin Moore will be listed as probable on tonight's injury report for Saturday’s game against Florida, per Brian Kelly.”

On Monday, Kelly spoke about Moore's injury and provided some optimism, via Bryce Koon of On3.

Article Continues Below

“We did not get the sense he got a high ankle sprain or that he would need a tight rope procedure, and he was going to be out for four weeks,” Kelly said. “He’s going to be day-to-day and see how he feels. He felt better today, so we’re going to list him as questionable, and that could change to probable as we go through the week. We’ll see how that progresses.”

Moore played last season at Virginia Tech and he was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the LSU win over Clemson.

So, not having him on the field would be a tough blow to the LSU offense and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

In Week 4, the LSU football team will face off against Southeastern Louisiana in a buy game, but Week 5 is another brutal SEC draw with a showdown against Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss team, so the status of Moore over the next few weeks will be a crucial one to monitor.