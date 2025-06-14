Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are preparing for a big season-opener against the Clemson Tigers to kick off the 2025 season.

Kelly will begin his fourth season as the Tigers' head coach, having elevated the program into a solid status as SEC powerhouses. He understands the importance of starting the season strong, which is why he's placing emphasis on LSU's matchup against Clemson.

“They are exciting openers and unfortunately, we have not done well in those openers and haven’t had the outcomes that we’ve wanted,” Kelly said via the College GameDay Podcast with ESPN’s Rece Davis and Pete Thamel. “Clemson will be a great challenge but one that, more than I think anything else, we have a football team that can go on the road. And that’s what you have to do.”

“You have to have a defense that travels and we finally have got the roster in a position where these are the kind of games you want to go and play and you need to win them. I’m not going to make any other statements other than the fact that we need to win the opener.”

What lies ahead for Brian Kelly, LSU

Brian Kelly's statement is reasonable. The LSU Tigers winning their season-opener against the Clemson Tigers would be huge as a momentum starter, possibly paving the way for a promising 2025 season.

The Tigers haven't disappointed in their three seasons with Kelly at the helm. They boast a 29-11 record since he took over in 2022, including a 17-7 display in SEC Play. They are undefeated in their three bowl game appearances, winning the Citrus, ReliaQuest and Texas Bowls respectively.

LSU is coming off a 2024 season in which they finished 9-4, going 5-3 in their SEC matchups. Their most notable wins were against No. 9 Ole Miss on Oct. 12, South Carolina on Sept. 14, UCLA on Sept. 21, and Baylor on Dec. 31.

The Tigers' season-opener against Clemson will take place on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The matchup will have ABC airing the broadcast.