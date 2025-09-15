The LSU Tigers are solidifying their reputation as one of the top programs in the country. That has not been said much in the Brian Kelly era, but things are turning in the right direction for the Tigers.

After a close but strong win against the Florida Gators last Saturday night, the Tigers' head coach was frustrated in the media after being asked a question that he did not appreciate. The question was about the lack of offense, but after a close win, Kelly was not having it. He felt that the time for those questions would be later on in the week, and after a win like that, Kelly would have appreciated a more respectable question.

After the postgame rant, Kelly tries to explain himself on the Paul Finebaum Show.

“I guess that’s the whole point Paul. It’s a mindset. You’ve just played an emotional game. You're coming in to questions and the first one that you're dealing with is you know, what's wrong with your offensive line? And so look, I needed to do a better job of handling that question. That's on me. I've got to be better moving forward. Michael Cauble is an outstanding reporter. I apologize to him. But the mindset has got to be more about, you know, where are we right now? We just beat an SEC opponent in an emotional game and had five interceptions and one of our best defensive performances.”

The LSU defense dominated D.J. Lagway and the Gators. The Gators are a struggling program that has not seen any success since Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow. Head coach Billy Napier's job is certainly up for question after the loss, but he found a way to dodge the question with a different answer.

LSU will aim to keep their hot streak up as they host Southeastern Louisiana, which recently won 56-3 against Mississippi Valley State.

Here is another media session and apology from Kelly.