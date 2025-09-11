Reports indicate that LSU Tigers transfer Sydir Mitchell was dismissed from the program after the 23-7 Week 7 win over LA Tech. When asked about the decision, head coach Brian Kelly didn't hold back, as he shared a rather blunt response.

Kelly, who is 61 years old, admitted that Mitchell wasn't meeting the program's standards, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate and NOLA News. However, the LSU head coach didn't reveal the exact criteria that Mitchell failed to meet.

“We have standards that need to be met, and those standards weren't met,” said Brian Kelly.

Sydir Mitchell did not play in any games for the Tigers before being dismissed from the program. He initially transferred from the Texas Longhorns to play in Brian Kelly's defensive scheme at LSU. Mitchell played two seasons at Texas, where he played a backup role. He seemingly aimed for a fresh start with the Tigers as a redshirt sophomore.

Defensive tackle is set for LSU even with Mitchell being dismissed, as the Tigers have several key contributors in that position. The team relies on Bernard Gooden and Dominick McKinley as the starters, while Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory II serve as the immediate backups. Additionally, Shone Washington is still on the roster and could rotate in as the season progresses.

LSU has had a strong start to the season so far, as the No. 3 team in the nation appears to be ready for a potential playoff run. The Tigers earned a big 17-10 Week 1 win over the Clemson Tigers and then followed that up with a 23-7 Week 2 victory over LA Tech. Brian Kelly and his team are now set to take on the Florida Gators in their first SEC matchup of the 2025-26 campaign this weekend.

Florida vs. LSU will kick off on Saturday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m. EST. It will be the second home game of the season for the Tigers.