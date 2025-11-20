Indiana football was just able to land a big-time safety in recruiting, after he flipped from Colorado, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 Safety D’Montae Tims has Flipped his Commitment from Colorado to Indiana, he tells me for Rivals. The 6’1 190 S from Seffner, FL had been Committed to the Buffaloes since July,” Fawcett wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tims was in Bloomington over the weekend, watching Indiana face off against Wisconsin.

“You can tell they’re building something,” Tims said. “What I liked most was how genuine everybody was. Indiana feels like a place where they’re investing in players on and off the field.

“The staff is locked in, the culture is growing, and you can see the vision. Definitely a great environment.”

This will be the 25th commit for head coach Curt Cignetti and Indiana for the 2026 cycle, and he's the second player to flip to the team this week, which includes offensive lineman Benjamin Novak. He's the third safety commit in the class, joining Laron Dues and Jamar Owens. Indiana always had their eyes on Tims, and even though he had committed to Colorado, they never gave up trying to bring him to the team.

Tims had other offers from George, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Illinois, and Miami. He was ranked as the No. 110 safety in the class of 2026 by 247Sports.

Indiana's success this season should continue throughout the year, and the recruits probably see that this program has longevity and will help them get to the league.