USC has worked its way to a potential College Football Playoff berth. Still, they must get past another Big Ten and CFP hopeful on Saturday to keep their dreams a possibility. USC will visit Oregon, the site of College Game Day, in a must-win Week 13 clash, and we provide three bold predictions on their game.

USC is having a stellar season. They opened up the year 4-0 before a two-point loss to Illinois on the road. They then defeated Michigan, which could prove huge for them in the future. The Trojans still have a chance at the Big Ten title game, and that win over Michigan was key to those chances.

After the victory over the Wolverines, USC lost its second game of the season, falling to Notre Dame on the road by ten. Since then, USC has won three straight. This includes a tight win on the road over Nebraska and another tight win last week over Iowa.

This will be he 65th meeting between the two schools. USC has 38 wins, plus one vacated win. Oregon has won 23 times, and there have been two ties. Oregon has won five of the last six meetings between the two teams, but they have yet to face as members of the Big Ten.

King Miller leads the way for the Trojans

USC has been great on offense this year. They are eighth in the nation in points per game while sitting third in yards per game. As is common with a Lincoln Riley-run offense, the passing game is stellar. The USC offense is eighth in passing yards per game and fourth in yards per attempt. What has been different from years past is the running game. USC has not had a top 50 rushing attack during the time Riley has been at USC. This year, the Trojans are 24th in rushing yards per game.

This is led by King Miller. He has run 99 times for 719 yards this year with five touchdowns. In his last five games, he has become the primary back, running for over 70 yards in each game. Further, he has run for over 120 yards in three of the five games. This has all happened since Waymond Jordan went down with an injury. Jordan is not expected to play this week, but could be back soon.

Oregon has been solid against the run this year. They are 25th in opponent rushing yards per game. Some running backs have had some success against the Ducks. Kamari Moulton ran for 87 yards for Iowa. Gideon Ituka also ran for 85 yards when Wisconsin faced Oregon. The recent strong play of King is going to continue in this game, as he runs for over 80 yards in the game.

Makai Lemon tests the Oregon defense

The Oregon defense is one of the best defensive units in the nation. They are fourth in the nation in opponent points per game while also sitting second in opponent yards per game. Oregon has also been amazing against the pass, sitting first in opponent passing yards, 13th in interception rate, and 53rd in sack rate this season.

Jayden Maiava has been great at creating time to throw. The offensive line has also protected him well, as he sits 15th in the nation in sack rate and eighth in passing yards per game. The top target this year has been Makai Lemon. Lemon has brought in 71 of 91 targets this year for 1,090 yards plus eight touchdowns. He is averaging over 15 yards per catch and does not drop the ball. His drop rate this year is just 1.3 percent.

PFF has given him a 92.1 grade so far this season, while he has played over 70 percent of his snaps coming from the slot. His grade is higher than other top receivers, such as Jeremiah Smith from Ohio State and Elijah Surratt of Indiana. Oregon struggled with Surratt when they faced Indiana this year. Surratt brought in eight receptions for 121 yards and found the endzone once. Lemon can put up a similar stat line. Moreover, Surratt's longest reception was just 29 yards, while Lemon has had receptions longer than that in three of his last four games and seven of his ten overall. Lemon will have another long reception in this game and test this solid Oregon defense.

The USC defense keeps this game tight

USC has its best defense of the Riley era. They are currently 34th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 36th in opponent yards per game. Further, they are 52nd agaisnt the run and 32nd against the pass. Still, three major aspects of the defensive game will keep this tight. First is the red zone defense. USC is seventh in the nation in opponent red zone scoring. Oregon has not been great in the red zone, sitting 69th in scoring. One of the major issues has been the kicking game. Ducks' kickers are just 11 for 15 this year on field goal attempts.

There is also the USC ability to get to the quarterback. They are 22nd in the nation in sack rate. This is led by the combination of Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Crawford, both of whom have 3.5 sacks. Meanwhile, three other players have three sacks this year. Dante Moore has been protected well this year, but he will be under pressure in this one.

Finally, there is the creation of turnovers. The Trojans are 29th in the nation in takeaways this year. Oregon has been one of the best in the country at taking care of the ball. In the loss to Indiana, the Ducks committed two turnovers. If USC can manage to create two turnovers in this game, it could come away with the upset.