As the Oregon Ducks prepare for a top-15 showdown against the USC Trojans this Saturday, one of the program’s most iconic figures is set to return to Eugene. Washington Commanders quarterback and Heisman winner Marcus Mariota will officially be inducted into the University of Oregon Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ahead of the ceremony, current Ducks field general Dante Moore discussed what Mariota has meant to him personally and to the program as a whole.

Moore was asked about the gravity of Mariota’s Hall of Fame induction and what the moment represents for the team and the fanbase. He also explained how his connection to Mariota began long before he ever arrived at Oregon.

“Growing up, he was a quarterback that everyone loved watching. He's for sure a GOAT around here at the University of Oregon,” Moore said when recalling Mariota’s legacy. “He's somebody as a quarterback that you just love watching play, watching him in the NFL currently, and in college, of him just making plays. Overall, got to give him his kudos, his congratulations. He deserves it for sure.”

Article Continues Below

Moore then expanded on how Mariota has supported him and the rest of Oregon’s QB room since returning to the program.

“It's going to be a great moment for him. I know he'll be really emotional. I'm glad I'll be there to support him with that. Overall, he's just been a great dude. He's helped us quarterbacks out a lot by just giving his input about the game of football. Just in general, it's going to be his day, and we're glad that he's going to be inducted,” Moore continued.

Mariota’s resume remains unmatched in Ducks history with 4,454 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, just four interceptions, plus 770 rushing yards and 15 scores in his 2014 season alone.

Despite some hurdles, including a loss to No. 2 Indiana and a couple of weather-affected outings, Moore remains very much in the Heisman conversation as the Ducks continue their push down the stretch. And, his production as a first-year starter shows clear NFL potential with 2,190 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.