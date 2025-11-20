Arizona State football operated with a new quarterback and without top wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. The Sun Devils star dealt with a hamstring injury that sidelined him since Oct. 18. But now ASU learned a major CFB injury update Wednesday.

Will ASU and Kenny Dillingham welcome him back into the offense soon? Pete Thamel of ESPN dropped an update there via the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Jordyn Tyson is officially questionable for ASU’s game against Colorado this weekend,” Thamel posted.

That means Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes may not bracket him or attempt to bottle him at all. Tyson is clearly yet to return at full strength for the ASU offense.

Is Arizona State fully healthy outside of Jordyn Tyson?

Dillingham pulled a bold move to start November: Handing ASU a true bye week.

Another words, Dillingham wanted his guys to be away from the football facility and didn't hold practice. The now third-year head coach called it a mental reset.

ASU has stayed healthy for the most part despite Tyson being out of the lineup. Tyson is still tops in every major receiving catergory.

Senior tight end Chamon Meyayer has stepped up in Tyson's absence — catching four to six passes in every game since Sept. 13. Running back Raleek Brown is closing in on a 1,000-yard campaign, as he sits at 823 yards.

But ASU is also dealing with another distraction outside of Tyson's health. QB Sam Leavitt rose as a transfer portal rumor amid his injury plagued 2025. Jeff Sims has taken control of the offense in Leavitt's absence. Dillingham told reporters Wednesday he doesn't put any thought to rumors involving his QB.