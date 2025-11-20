The Ole Miss football program has been performing well this year, currently right on track to make the college football playoff as the season winds down, sitting at 10-1. This all comes amid rampant speculation about the future of head coach Lane Kiffin, who has received great interest from both Florida and LSU, each of whom have head coaching vacancy of its own at the current juncture.

Recently, there were reports from The Athletic of an ultimatum that Ole Miss had given Kiffin, telling him to decide on his next move before the upcoming Egg Bowl, but Kiffin himself has shot those rumors down.

Now, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports has broken down how the end of Ole Miss' season and the future of Kiffin's coaching prospects are converging upon one another.

“As one former playoff committee member told On3, ‘the seeding part could be a problem' for Ole Miss if Kiffin situation lingers and his exit as coach happened to bump up against the final rankings being decided. Rebels determined to not let that happen,” reported Nakos on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, it's not every day that a team simultaneously has to juggle the prospect of their head coach leaving with the possibility of an imminent run at a national championship, but that's exactly the situation that Ole Miss finds itself in at the current juncture.

On the field, the Rebels have been excellent this year, suffering just one loss, at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, and taking full advantage of an otherwise easy schedule, at least by SEC standards.

Still, Kiffin is clearly viewed by other schools as one of the hottest names in recent head coaching market history, and teams like Florida and LSU certainly have more resources to offer him, as well as a better pedigree than Ole Miss.

In any case, the Rebels will next take the field on November 28 on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.