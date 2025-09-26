The 2025 LSU football season really gets started this week against Ole Miss. The Tigers have played well through four games and come into this game at 4-0. The Tigers need to do more on offense, especially if they want to go toe-to-toe with an Ole Miss offense that feels completely rejuvenated thanks to Trinidad Chambliss under center. The key for them to do that was to establish the run, and that falls on Caden Durham.

The biggest issue is that Durham is doubtful about playing. ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel reported that Durham is questionable to play due to an ankle injury he suffered against Southeast Louisiana last week. He was listed as doubtful on the SEC Availability Report on Thursday.

Thamel posted on X the update: “Sources: LSU leading rusher Caden Durham is considered doubtful for the game at Ole Miss. He’s dealing with an ankle injury from the SE Louisiana game last week and is unlikely to play.”

Durham leads the Tigers with 213 yards on 52 carries. LSU's second-leading rusher, Harlem Berry, has 87 yards on 15 carries. Then, sophomore Ju'Juan Johnson and junior Kaleb Jackson will also see time with the Tigers, utilizing a running back room by committee against the Rebels in Oxford.

“All three of them are a little bit different. Ju’Juan gives us a dynamic guy who sees the field and can catch it. Harlem has home run ability in terms of hitting it. Then, Kaleb has been excellent. He had a solid week last week: physicality, size, blocking, pass pro. If Caden can’t answer the bell, it’d be a combination of all three,” Kelly said.

LSU's running game has been awful with or without Durham. They are No. 111 nationally in rushing, averaging just 116.8 yards per game. That's the second-lowest average in the SEC, only behind South Carolina (80.3).

The good news is that Garrett Nussmeier is playing very well through the air, leading LSU to have the country's No. 30 passing offense.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly said Durham will be a game-time decision with his sprained ankle, even if Thamel's news says he will likely be out.

“He’s got to be able to cut and accelerate and do things,” Kelly said. “He was better today, and quite honestly, we’re going to give him right up to game time. He wants to play.”

Accelerating and cutting are the biggest keys for any running back, and they make a lot of sense as the key to Durham's availability. It will be interesting to see how LSU handles this moving forward.