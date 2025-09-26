The 2025 Ole Miss football team has gone through a change at quarterback. Trinidad Chambliss is taking over the reins under center for the Rebels in place of Austin Simmons. Lane Kiffin initially said that Simmons would start if he were healthy, but this decision also gives Ole Miss the best chance to beat LSU this weekend, and he is already drawing comparisons to Kyler Murray.

CBS Sports college football reporter Matt Zenitz wrote that multiple coaches have already drawn Kyler Murray comparisons for Trinidad Chambliss, and that's after two games. That speaks to how well Chambliss has played in those starts. One staff member even told Zenitz, “If they play Simmons, they're doing us a favor,” referring to Austin Simmons' availability. Chambliss has instantly jump-started this offense, and they have a new life as a team because of it.

Zenitz elaborated more: “The talent he's shown while compiling those stats has led multiple opposing coaches to tell CBS Sports that Chambliss has reminded them at times of a former Heisman Trophy winner who is now a starting quarterback in the NFL—Kyler Murray. To be clear, that's not to say the 6-foot, 200-pound Chambliss is destined to win a Heisman or be a No. 1 overall draft pick like Murray, but it shows how dynamic he's been the past two weeks.”

Another comparison a scout told Zenitz about was former Houston star quarterback Greg Ward, a two-time All-AAC QB before transitioning to wide receiver in the NFL.

“He's instinctive, makes quick decisions in the throw and run game, throws a really accurate and catchable ball, and has moxie and grit,” an opposing coach told CBS Sports of Chambliss. “He's a dog.”

Chambliss's story is inspirational because he played at Ferris State in Division II one year ago. Still, he was an All-American and led the team to a national title. It seemed likely that he would end up at Temple after entering the transfer portal, but Ole Miss got involved late, and now he's starting for the Rebels before the LSU matchup.

LSU's defense has proven to be elite, and this game will be an excellent challenge for Chambliss to prove he belongs as the Rebels' starting quarterback.