LSU football head coach Brian Kelly gave a clear checklist for running back Caden Durham’s chances to suit up against Ole Miss on Saturday as the lead back is dealing with an ankle injury.

“He’s got to be able to cut and accelerate and do things. He was better today, and quite honestly, we’re going to give him right up to game time. He wants to play,” Kelly said via LSU writer Wilson Alexander on X, formerly Twitter.

Those two words, cut and accelerate, will determine whether Durham plays or watches. Cutting will show if his ankle is stable enough to handle sharp changes of direction in the open field. Acceleration will prove if he can still hit the quick burst that turns small creases into long gains. If either piece isn’t there, LSU risks putting an important weapon on the field at less than full strength.

Durham sprained his ankle in last week’s win over Southeastern Louisiana and has been limited in practice since. Trainers have focused on reducing swelling and testing his ability to plant and drive. Kelly listed him as day-to-day earlier in the week, and the staff plans to evaluate him through warmups on game day before making the call.

If Durham can’t go, LSU will need to spread the work among its other backs. The Tigers have used a committee before and can lean on quick-hitting runs, screens, and motion plays to keep the offense balanced. Expect players like Aaron Anderson and Kaleb Jackson to see more touches if Durham is unavailable.

Having Durham would make a major difference against an Ole Miss defense that thrives when it can force passing situations. The freshman’s ability to set a physical tone early helps open play-action and keeps the offense on schedule. Without him, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan may need to get creative to generate similar results.

Kelly’s simple checklist is really a full test of readiness. For a running back who relies on burst and balance, being able to cut and accelerate means the ankle is trustworthy. LSU will give Durham every possible chance to prove it in pregame warmups. Whether he passes that test could swing how the Tigers attack a critical SEC matchup.