LSU football head coach Brian Kelly made it clear during the week that running back Caden Durham’s chances to play against Ole Miss depended on two things: his ability to cut and to accelerate.

Kelly said those movements would reveal if the freshman’s ankle could hold up under game conditions. Durham had been limited in practice after suffering a sprain in the win over Southeastern Louisiana, and the plan was to give him right up until warmups to prove his readiness.

Now, there is no mystery left. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on X that Durham is officially out for LSU on the SEC availability report. The update ends speculation about a possible game-time decision and forces the Tigers to face their first SEC road test without their leading rusher.

“Sources: LSU leading rusher Caden Durham is considered doubtful for the game at Ole Miss. He’s dealing with an ankle injury from the SE Louisiana game last week and is unlikely to play,” Thamel initially posted before confirming the official ruling.

Durham’s absence is a significant blow. He leads the Tigers with 213 rushing yards on 52 carries, and his combination of burst and balance gives LSU an edge in controlling tempo. Without him, the offense must spread touches across Harlem Berry, Ju’Juan Johnson, and Kaleb Jackson. Each brings a different skill set: Berry has the home-run speed, Johnson offers versatility as a pass catcher, and Jackson adds size and blocking presence. Kelly acknowledged it would take all three backs to replace what Durham typically provides.

The Tigers’ rushing attack has been inconsistent, even with Durham, ranking 111th nationally at just 116.8 yards per game. That number is second-worst in the SEC, ahead of only South Carolina. The pressure now shifts heavily onto quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who has been efficient through the air and has LSU ranked inside the top 30 nationally in passing offense.

For Brian Kelly, the checklist of “cut and accelerate” ended with Durham failing both boxes this week. The freshman remains an important long-term piece, but risking further injury wasn’t an option. Against a high-powered Ole Miss offense led by Trinidad Chambliss, LSU will need creativity and balance to stay unbeaten. The Rebels are prepared to test LSU’s depth, and with Durham sidelined, the Tigers’ response will define their SEC opener.