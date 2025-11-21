Will LSU football hear the bellowing voice of Ed Orgeron again? Lane Kiffin continues to be the trending contender for the Tigers' head coach opening. But there's a catch involving the previous national champion winning head coach.

College football insider Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports revealed how Orgeron can come back to Louisiana's Death Valley.

“If/when Lane Kiffin is hired as LSU’s head coach, LSU is open to former Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron being part of Kiffin’s staff, sources tell CBS Sports,” Zenitz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

He adds how Kiffin and Orgeron have a “longstanding relationship” that fuels the potential of “Coach O's” LSU return.

Ed Orgeron, Lane Kiffin have deep history beyond LSU interest

Both famed coaches share more than SEC coaching ties. The duo shares a USC connection.

“Coach O” held two stints in the Los Angeles region: 1998 to 2004 as defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, then 2010 to 2013 — the latter stint under Kiffin. The Ole Miss head coach was also a young USC assistant from 2001 to 2004 when “Coach O” led the defensive line group and handled recruiting duties for Pete Carroll.

Orgeron held the same roles through Kiffin before his midseason firing in 2013. USC, however, went 6-2 overall under Orgeron before Clay Helton eventually took over. Orgeron resigned from his post at USC after being passed over for the head coaching job.

LSU managed to bring Orgeron back to coaching after a year off in 2014. Les Miles handed him the DL coaching reins before becoming his successor as head coach. The rest became history for Orgeron and LSU — winning the 2019 national championship together.

Orgeron hasn't coached since 2021, but has expressed interest in returning. He was last linked as a possibility for the open Oregon State job. But now it appears Kiffin/Orgeron could become a packaged deal.

Kiffin is currently dealing with an “ultimatum” report from Ole Miss about his future. The 50-year-old Rebels coach vehemently denied such a thing, though, during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.