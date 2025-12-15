San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle saw a rare “diabolical” side of Brock Purdy Sunday. At least on the scrambling end versus the Tennessee Titans.

Purdy showed his rare wheels while evading the rush and realizing he had no open wide receivers. He even included a head-turning pump fake while running.

Purdy got 'em with pump fake TENvsSF on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/E6plVRIUFX — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

In typical Kittle fashion, he dropped this uniquely descriptive take postgame.

“He's a Jesus Christ Lizard, running on water. No ball security, fake pitching at the end of a 40-yard run. Absolutely diabolical behavior by a QB1. I love it,” Kittle told reporters after taking the 37-24 home win.

George Kittle not the only 49ers member impressed by Brock Purdy scramble

Even Purdy's head coach Kyle Shanahan marveled at the stunning athleticism from QB1.

“The first time Brock scored in our stadium he did the Discount Double Check and we had no idea that he had a personality like that,” Shanahan said to reporters.

Shanahan on Purdy showing his personality: "The first time Brock scored in our stadium he did the Discount Double Check and we had no idea that he had a personality like that." On his jump-pass TD: "We give him crap for it a lot but when it works we call him Michael Jordan." pic.twitter.com/vqu3r7Brwz — KNBR (@KNBR) December 15, 2025

Shanahan even dropped a Michael Jordan reference on this touchdown pass where Purdy literally needed to become a jump man.

THE NINERS ARE POURING IT ON 🔥 Brock Purdy throws his third touchdown of the game and hits George Kittle in the end zone 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jbeWVPtz5P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025

San Francisco looks undeterred amid its massive NFL injury pileup this season. Notable stars Fred Warner and Nick Bosa are out for the duration of the regular season and likely the postseason should S.F. make it. Brandon Aiyuk also hasn't had much contact with the 49ers amid questions surrounding his own future.

Shanahan even dealt with one potential distraction pregame involving the 49ers coaching staff: Mick Lombardi is a reported target for North Carolina and Bill Belichick as offensive coordinator. Which could mean Purdy losing his latest QB coach.

Still, Purdy has the 49ers 10-4 overall and very much in the NFC playoff picture.