The LSU Tigers' push for bowl eligibility hit another snag as starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier landed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's crucial matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. With star linebacker Whit Weeks also dealing with injury concerns, the Tigers face a challenging situation as they need just one more win to reach the six-win threshold.

A recent injury report revealed the full extent of LSU's quarterback situation heading into the Razorbacks clash.

“Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier re-injured his abdomen in practice on Thursday and is now probable. Michael Van Buren will start if he can't go. Nic Anderson is expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future,” as per Pete Nakos of On3.

The abdominal injury has been a recurring problem for Nussmeier since fall camp. During the Texas A&M Aggies' loss, he took a heavy hit in the first half and was visibly in pain, clutching his lower left abdomen on the field. Medical staff used numbing cream and extra padding to help him finish that game.

Article Continues Below

The injury has clearly affected his mobility and ability to drive throws downfield. Nussmeier's performance has dipped compared to his breakout 2024 campaign, throwing for 1,927 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions through nine games. The offense has struggled to find its rhythm, averaging only 23.7 points per game.

Things got complicated when he was benched during the Alabama Crimson Tide's loss. Freshman Van Buren got his opportunity, and LSU is now expected to use a two-quarterback system for the remainder of the season.

If he can't go or is limited, Van Buren will be ready to start in what's essentially a must-win game for the Tigers.

LSU sits at 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Southeastern Conference, riding a three-game losing streak. The Arkansas matchup kicks off at 12:45 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, with the Razorbacks entering at 2-7 and 0-5 in conference play. One win secures bowl eligibility for the Tigers.