The Denver Broncos had injury updates to share about Patrick Surtain II and Marvin Mims going into Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season.

Surtain is going through the fifth season of his career with the Broncos. He stands tall as one of the team's best defenders, having earned multiple All-Pro selections throughout his stint so far.

As for Mims, he is progressing through the third season of his career. He has been active on offense and special teams, highlighting himself as a versatile player in Denver's style of play.

However, one of them will remain on the sidelines for Week 11, per reporter Jeremy Fowler. Surtain has a pectoral injury that will keep him out of the game alongside running back J.K. Dobbins. On the other hand, Mims got a positive update regarding his availability.

“The Broncos have ruled out RB J.K. Dobbins (foot) and corner Patrick Surtain (pec), as expected,” Fowler wrote.

“Marvin Mims returning is big for Broncos offense. He's provided some timely playmaking for an up-and-down offense.”

What lies ahead for Patrick Surtain, Broncos

The Broncos will miss a vital piece in their defense with Patrick Surtain II being out. Despite this, getting Marvin Mims back in the rotation would be beneficial to their overall production.

In the eight games Surtain played, he made 27 tackles and nine pass deflections. As for Mims, he caught 22 passes out of 32 targets for 234 yards and a touchdown. He also added seven rushes for 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while recording 19 punt returns for 235 yards and 16 kick returns for 445 yards.

Denver has an 8-2 record on the season, holding the top spot of the AFC West Division standings. They are above the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at third place. They ae above the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chargers while trailing the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.

The Broncos will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Chiefs on Nov. 16 at 4:25 p.m. ET.