Despite losing its last two games, Miami (Ohio) still has a chance at capturing a MAC championship this season. Unfortunately, that ailing pursuit will take place without Dequan Finn under center. The starting quarterback will forgo the rest of his redshirt senior campaign and focus on preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, per On3's Pete Nakos.

RedHawks head coach Chuck Martin revealed the news on Friday, bringing disappointment to a fan base that is hoping the team can find a way into its third straight conference title game. Perhaps that goal will still be attainable with Henry Hesson manning QB duties moving forward. Veering off course in favor of NFL aspirations is an aspect of collegiate athletics that most people accept, or at least tolerate, but Finn's decision to step away is surprising.

While it is important to stay healthy ahead of the NFL Draft process, the Toledo and Baylor transfer could have potentially benefited by leading Miami (OH) to a strong finish. He concludes his RedHawks tenure with rather lackluster numbers that include a 58.6 completion percentage, 1,451 passing yards, 13 total touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games.

Finn hopes his mobility, which is reflected through the 395 rushing yards he accumulated in 2025, can launch him into the NFL. He boasts plenty of experience, having logged 56 FBS games during his career. The 6-foot-2 QB also has some credentials, winning MAC MVP honors after leading Toledo to the conference championship matchup in 2023.

After throwing for 8,841 yards and 75 TDs, and also racking up 2,302 yards and 31 TDs on the ground, Dequan Finn is determined to force his way into the NFL. He will get himself ready for the crucial months that lie ahead.