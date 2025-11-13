LSU football shifts focus to annual rival Arkansas for the Battle of the Golden Boot. However, star linebacker Whit Weeks wore a walking boot over his right ankle in recent weeks.

Now his CFB injury received a concerning update: Weeks is questionable for the Saturday contest, per Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals.

Weeks is dealing with a bone bruise in his right foot — an ailment that's plagued him for almost a month. LSU's defense operated without him the last three games.

Weeks even missed Saturday's game in the debut of interim head coach Frank Wilson. The linebacker hasn't played since Oct. 11 against South Carolina, during a time Brian Kelly still led the team.

How LSU fared without Whit Weeks

The Tigers defense has struggled immensely without Weeks flowing and filling running lanes.

Vanderbilt came within one yard of hitting 400 total yards of offense in its 31-24 win back on Oct. 18. Diego Pavia noticeably tested the side vacated by Weeks on running plays. Vandy piled an astonishing 239 rushing yards in the home win.

Texas A&M then took advantage of an uninspired LSU bunch — racking up a 49-25 rout. The Aggies impressively scored 35 points in the final two quarters — and ultimately sealed Kelly's LSU fate.

The Weeks-less Tigers defense managed to bottle Alabama to only 56 yards on the ground. Yet ‘Bama still totaled 344 offensive yards and won 20-9 on Saturday.

It's looking like LSU will be without Weeks for the fourth straight game per the newest injury update. The Tigers can still clinch bowl eligibility by beating the Razorbacks. But LSU still comes with one of the more coveted job openings in the nation after Kelly's exit.