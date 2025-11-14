No. 9 Notre Dame (7-2) is gearing up for what should be its final roadblock to a second straight trip to the College Football Playoff, as it visits No. 22 Pittsburgh (7-2) this Saturday. But the focus is not solely on that pivotal matchup. Many fans are keeping an eye on the speculation surrounding head coach Marcus Freeman, who has been linked to the biggest job openings in the sport. He is not entertaining any rumors.

“If my name is being mentioned for another job, that’s somebody else’s noise,” Freeman told the media, per On3 Sports. “That ain’t the noise that Marcus Freeman is putting in his mind.”

The third-person usage and strong tone are spicing up what would otherwise be mundane coach speak. He is reiterating a stance that so many others do when they are confronted with the same type of questions. And who can blame him? Freeman cannot afford to get himself trapped inside the rumor mill, nor can he allow his team to fall victim to distractions.

Marcus Freeman continues to draw eyeballs

The Fighting Irish have business to handle this weekend, and it does not involve the business their HC may or may not have brewing with another squad. But both he and Notre Dame should take pride in the fact that people are asking about his future. It speaks to the growth the program has experienced over the last couple of years. Freeman is one of the first names fans think of when a notable vacancy emerges, and that is a testament to what he and the Irish have built.

Ultimately, however, the school would hate to see another lauded leader depart Indiana for the greener pastures of the SEC. LSU and Florida will be at the center of the coaching carousel in due time, as these historic institutions attempt to reconstruct their respective empires. An impassioned and successful individual like Marcus Freeman naturally jumps out as a logical choice to helm these renovation projects.

The NFL is also a potential option for the 39-year-old, with the New York Giants being floated as a possible destination following Big Blue's decision to fire Brian Daboll. Freeman is a perfect fit with Notre Dame football, however. He understands the culture and possesses the energy to sustain high-level results. The team may not always be able to match the SEC with its talent, but it oozes prestige and grit.

There will come a time when Freeman has a difficult decision to make, but he knows how detrimental it can be to acknowledge the “noise” right now. The Fighting Irish must have supreme concentration for its showdown with Pitt. Kickoff is at noon on Saturday.