The LSU football team earned a huge recruiting win on Thursday as five-star athlete Lamar Brown announced his commitment to the Tigers. Brown attends high school in Baton Rouge, and he is one of the best players in the entire 2026 recruiting class. He was a key target for LSU head coach Brian Kelly, but Texas, Texas A&M and Miami all recruited him hard as well. Brown had a lot of good options, but he chose to stay home and play for the Tigers.

“BREAKING: Five-Star ATH Lamar Brown has Committed to LSU! The 6’5 280 ATH from Erwinville, LA chose the Tigers over Texas A&M, Texas, & Miami,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “He’s ranked as the No. 1 ATH in the ‘26 Class (per Rivals).”

Lamar Brown had a short message to share upon his commitment to the LSU football team:

“SET IT OFF in the 225,” he said.

Brown is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #5 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #1 athlete/defensive lineman, and the #1 player in the state of Louisiana. Brown currently attends University Lab in Baton Rouge, LA. LSU is keeping this star in his home state.

“Legitimate high-level two-way prospect as an interior O-lineman or potentially role-versLSU football ‘trending' toward 2026 No. 1 athlete commitmentatile front-line defender,” Brown's scouting report states. “Projected for many months to IOL as a physical, athletic difference maker who could potentially provide across-the-front O-line versatility in college. However, indicates desire to play defense, which obviously must be considered in evaluation. Stout, athletic build that fosters sudden athleticism and explosive movements. Enforcer on tape. Flashes close-quarters power and impressive short-area agility.”

LSU is getting a very versatile talent who can play on both sides of the ball.

“Shows a sense or urgency and searches for extra work,” the scouting report adds. “Turbo-charged as a puller and climber. Sinks hips and complements punch power with significant lower-half juice. Encouraging pass-pro reps on an outside island. Initial suddenness and heavy-handedness translate to defense, where he's experienced inside and on the edge. Shows surprising pursuit range thanks to excellent functional athleticism. Performed well both ways at March 2025 Under Armour New Orleans event; produced dominant reps as a DL, but offensive snaps reinforced elite projection as an IOL.

Possesses excellent multi-sport context as Louisiana 3A shot put champion (53-1) as a sophomore, discus champion (151-6) as a junior. Elite combine-testing athleticism in several categories. Must firmly land in a long-term positional home. That said, projects as a high-major impact player on either side of the ball. Possesses legitimate high-round NFL Draft potential.”

Brian Kelly is doing an outstanding job recruiting 2026 prospects as the LSU football team now has a top-10 class, according to 247Sports.