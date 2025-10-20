Baton Rouge, Louisiana is once again looking ahead to what is likely an extremely unsettling finish to the LSU football season, following Saturday's 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt. If the No. 20 Tigers have any hope of earning an improbable invitation to the 12-team Playoff field, they must successfully navigate an SEC gauntlet that features matchups against No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Alabama and No. 13 Oklahoma. Completing that checklist will be even more onerous after the latest Tyree Adams news.

The redshirt sophomore left tackle suffered an ankle injury versus Vanderbilt and could miss multiple games moving forward, according to Matt Zentiz of CBS Sports. Inconsistent offensive production has been a reoccurring theme for this squad in 2025, and losing a 6-foot-7, 300-plus pounder in the trenches is a surefire way to amplify that problem.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier looked sharper in Nashville, but he was sacked two times and could face even more pressure without Adams. Decision making is already a weakness in his game, so this injury update should certainly have Brian Kelly's attention.

Article Continues Below

The Tigers head coach could be fighting for his job the rest of the campaign. The last thing he needs right now is a glaring hole at Nussmeier's blind side, especially when the offensive line is already porous. Amid all the distress, LSU football must figure out how to survive.

The Bayou State is processing the reality of its agonizing situation. Another promising season has turned sour, as stagnancy and blown opportunities continue to define this program. Tyree Adams' potentially extended absence is enough to push this frustrated fandom over the edge. If it is not already there, that is.