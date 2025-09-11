The No. 3 LSU Tigers have their first SEC matchup in Week 3 when they take on the Florida Gators. However, there have been some injury concerns on the offensive line, as the starting center has been questionable leading up to the contest. The latest update regarding the situation sheds a positive light on head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

Reports indicate that starting center Braelin Moore took every snap with the first-team in Thursday's practice, according to Jacques Doucett of WAFB-TV Louisiana. Kelly claims that Moore is seemingly deemed as probable and is on track to play in the home opener against the Gators.

“Braelin took all the reps today with the first team,” said Kelly. “He's ready to go. I think we're gonna list him, if not, I think he's probable, right? Yeah.”

It seems @LSUfootball center Braelin Moore will be ready to go for @GatorsFB says #LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Trey'Dez Green maybe not. pic.twitter.com/2usyufUCvr — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 11, 2025

Moore played three years at Virginia Tech before transferring to LSU. The redshirt junior suffered an ankle injury on the first play in the Tigers' 23-7 Week 2 win over LA Tech. Brian Kelly and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will be glad to have Braelin Moore back in the starting lineup.

With LSU's offensive line getting a boost ahead of the Florida game, the defensive line is a different story. On Thursday, Brian Kelly announced that defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell was dismissed from the team. Mitchell was a redshirt sophomore transfer from the Texas Longhorns. He was let go after Kelly claimed he didn't meet the program's standards.

Mitchell was in a backup role, so LSU's interior defense will likely remain the same and provide similar production it has in its first two games of the season so far. The Tigers will take on Florida on Saturday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m. EST. It will be the Tigers' first home game of the season as they attempt to earn a third consecutive win and remain undefeated.