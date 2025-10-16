The LSU Tigers football program received an unexpected development ahead of its ranked Week 8 matchup against the No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores. Junior linebacker Whit Weeks was officially listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report, raising uncertainty for the No. 10 ranked Tigers ahead of Saturday’s road game in Nashville.

On3’s Pete Nakos took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the news that the standout linebacker was added to the report after limited snaps last weekend against the Ole Miss Rebels. The post quickly gained traction among LSU fans and college football media, given the linebacker’s importance to the Tigers defense.

“LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is listed as questionable for Saturday at Vanderbilt.”

Weeks, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior from Watkinsville, Georgia, has become one of the most consistent playmakers on the Tigers defense. Through six games, he’s recorded 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. His absence would leave a major hole in a front seven already battling injuries to starting defensive lineman Gabriel Reliford and Jimari Butler.

The Weeks injury update comes as LSU prepares for a pivotal SEC matchup with potential playoff implications. The Tigers enter at 5-1, while No. 17 Vanderbilt stands at 5-1 as well and is looking to get revenge after last year’s 24-17 loss in Baton Rouge. If Weeks remains limited, LSU may lean more on linebackers Greg Penn and West Weeks to help stabilize the defense.

The matchup at FirstBank Stadium kicks off at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. With both teams ranked, this storyline adds another layer of intrigue to a game that could shape the Tigers’ playoff trajectory. For LSU football, maintaining defensive stability without its rising star could determine whether they stay among the nation’s elite.

If Weeks returns to action, it could provide an emotional boost for a defense that thrives on leadership and intensity. But if he’s sidelined, LSU’s depth and discipline will be tested in what could prove to be their defining moment of the season.