Week 4 reshuffled the SEC picture, but LSU maintained its hold on the top spot in the latest power rankings. The Tigers used a 56-10 rout of Southeastern Louisiana to steady their offense after some early inconsistencies.

Garrett Nussmeier accounted for three touchdowns, and LSU scored on five straight drives to leave no doubt. At 4-0, Brian Kelly’s squad now faces its toughest test yet with a trip to Oxford to take on No. 13 Ole Miss.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, LSU linebacker West Weeks is trending toward being available for the matchup. Sources told Nakos and Shea Dixon that Weeks’ calf strain, suffered against Florida, is improving, and the team expects him to suit up.

He was held out against Southeastern Louisiana as a precaution, but Kelly has described the issue as “not a long-term situation.”

Weeks, a Virginia transfer and brother of standout linebacker Whit Weeks, has logged 123 snaps through three games with 27 tackles, four pressures, and a sack. His return would give LSU’s defense added stability against an Ole Miss attack known for tempo and explosive plays.

Weeks’ presence also underscores how balanced LSU has become in 2025. For years, the Tigers relied on high-powered offenses led by Jayden Daniels and Nussmeier, while the defense lagged.

This season, the script has flipped. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has crafted one of the top units in the nation, suffocating both Clemson and Florida in September.

With Weeks back on the field, LSU’s linebacker corps looks even stronger, pairing with a defensive front that’s been relentless through four weeks.

Article Continues Below

Still, not all issues have disappeared. LSU’s offense continues to raise questions.

Nussmeier has shown flashes but hasn’t consistently produced the efficiency that propelled past LSU squads.

The running game, led by Caleb Durham, remains inconsistent, reliant on explosive plays rather than sustained gains. Against tougher SEC defenses, LSU’s lack of down-to-down success could be exposed.

Brian Kelly has acknowledged these challenges, even if reluctantly. Following the Florida game, he clashed with reporters over questions about the offense before later apologizing.

The reality is clear: if LSU wants to be considered a true SEC and national title contender, the offense must evolve. With road trips to Ole Miss, Alabama, and Oklahoma still ahead, the Tigers’ margin for error is thin.

West Weeks’ expected return bolsters a defense already carrying much of the load. But for LSU to stay unbeaten and push deeper into the SEC gauntlet, the offense must meet the standard its defense has already set.