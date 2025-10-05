Many of the teams in the SEC were on open weeks in Week 6, but with a few upsets and major games in the conference, teams are moving around the Power Rankings. The rankings are becoming clearer as it is time for the Week 7 SEC Football Power Rankings.

1. Ole Miss (-)

Only one team is 3-0 in conference play, and that is Ole Miss. The Rebels are coming off an open week after beating LSU in Week 5. Lane Kiffin and the team now prepare to host Washington State before hitting the road to face Georgia. The winner could have an inside track to play in the SEC title game.

2. Texas A&M (-)

Texas A&M is now 5-0 and 2-0 in conference play. The Aggies started slow in the game with Mississippi State. After two punts, a turnover on downs, and an interception, the team finally scored late in the second quarter to lead 7-3 going into the halftime break. The game remained close at the end of the third quarter, with the Aggies leading just 14-3. Regardless, the Aggies dominated the fourth quarter and won the game 31-9. Texas A&M will host Florida in Week 7.

3. Alabama (-)

Alabama had the biggest win in the SEC in Week 6, as the Crimson Tide took care of business against Vanderbilt. After Ty Simpson was intercepted, Vanderbilt made it 7-0 on a touchdown drive. Alabama missed a field goal, and Vanderbilt was driving. Diego Pavia fumbled, and Alabama scored on the next drive. The game remained tight, with Bama leading 20-14 going into the fourth quarter. Pavia threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter, and a Jam Miller touchdown with 17 seconds left in the game made Alabama bettors happy, as he made it a 30-14 game, and a Crimson Tide victory. Alabama faces Missouri in Week 7.

4. Missouri (+1)

Missouri is coming off an open week and sits at 5-0 on the season. Regardless, the wins are not overly impressive. While the team has wins over Kansas and South Carolina, the other wins are against Louisiana, UMass, and Central Arkansas. The Tigers have yet to hve yet to play a road game as well, and will not this week as the team hosts Alabama in Week 7.

5. Georgia (+2)

“I wasn’t shocked at all by the response of the team. I expected it,” head coach Kirby Smart said of Georgia rebounding to dominate Kentucky. After falling by three points to Alabama, Georgia rebounded in a big way to win at home over Kentucky, 35-14. Now, the Bulldogs hit the road to face Auburn in Week 7. Still, games against Ole Miss, Florida, Texas, and Georgia Tech all loom for the team.

6. Oklahoma (+1)

Oklahoma did not have an open week, but it might as well have been. While the team was missing John Mateer, it did not matter facing Kent State. Michael Hawkins threw for 162 yards and three scores, while he also added a touchdown on the ground. The Sooners took a 44-0 victory and now prepare for Texas in Week 7.

7. LSU (-1)

LSU had the week off after falling to Ole Miss in Week 5. The Tigers return home to face South Carolina in Week 7 before facing three ranked teams in a row starting in Week 8. As other teams won, LSU dropped just one spot in the rankings.

8. Tennessee (+2)

With losses for Vanderbilt and Texas, Tennessee jumps up two spots in the rankings without playing a game. The Vols are 4-1 on the year, with the only loss being a three-point overtime defeat to Georgia. The team prepares to host Arkansas before hitting the road for Alabama in Week 8.

9. Vanderbilt (-6)

Vanderbilt failed to move to 6-0 for the first time since 1928 with a loss to Alabama. Diego Pavia still believes this team is a national championship contender. The Commodores kept the game tight, but turnovers doomed Vanderbilt as the team fell 30-14 to Alabama.

10. Florida (+4)

When Billy Napier is backed into a corner, he finds a way to win. Florida just upset Texas in Week 6. DJ Lagway had one of his best games of his season, passing for 298 yards and two touchdowns. The defense forced two interceptions from Arch Manning and controlled the game. Florida scored on the first drive of the game and never relinquished the lead, winning 29-21.

11. Texas (-3)

Texas is now coming off its second loss of the year, and panic is setting in for the Longhorns. The team is now 3-2, but the two losses are to Ohio State and Florida, while the wins are at home over San Jose State, UTEP, and Sam Houston. A loss in Week 7 to Oklahoma could end hopes of returning to the playoffs.

12. Mississippi State (-1)

Expectations were low for Mississippi State heading into the season. The team is now coming off a second straight loss. After a 4-0 start, including an upset over Arizona State, the Bulldogs nearly upset Tennessee at home in Week 5. In Week 6, it was a disaster as the team fell 31-9 to Texas A&M on the road. The team is on an open week in Week 7 before visiting Florida in Week 8.

13. Auburn (-1)

Auburn is 3-2 on the year and 0-2 in conference play. The team is coming off an open week after back-to-back SEC losses. After losing to Oklahoma and Texas A&M, each by just one score, the team comes home for the first time since Week 3 and will face Georgia.

14. South Carolina (-1)

South Carolina is also coming off an open week in Week 6 after starting the season 3-2. The drop is only due to the Florida upset of Texas. The Gamecocks are 1-2 in conference play, but do have a win over Kentucky. In Week 7, the team visits LSU.

15. Kentucky (-)

Kentucky was dismantled in Week 6. While the team lost 35-14 to Georgia, there was a positive note for the game. Cutter Boley was solid for Kentucky, completing 25 of 41 passes for 225 yards and two scores. He threw an interception, and the defense could not stop Georgia. Kentucky now has an open week before hosting Texas.

16. Arkansas (-)

Arkansas is now 2-3 on the season and is coming off an open week. After a third straight loss, falling 56-13 to Notre Dame, Arkansas fired Sam Pittman. Bobby Petrino has already revamped the staff as the interim coach, but could be facing another loss in Week 7. The Razorbacks travel to Tennessee next weekend.