Auburn football is still reeling from its controversial Week 4 loss to Oklahoma, where a blown officiating call gifted the Sooners a touchdown in a game the SEC later admitted should have gone differently.

Athletic Director John Cohen issued a statement Thursday, saying he was “extremely disappointed” after conversations with Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The disputed second-quarter score gave Oklahoma an early lead in what became a one-possession defeat for the Tigers, one that dropped them to 3-1 on the season.

Cohen stressed that Auburn’s players deserve a higher standard of officiating and that such mistakes undermine their preparation and effort.

The frustration only deepened in Week 5, when the Tigers traveled to College Station and fell to Texas A&M. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze didn’t hold back afterward, blasting his team’s offensive performance.

“Very disappointing. Difficult. Our kids are playing too hard. Offensively, that was unacceptable. Our defense played their tails off and well enough to win the game,” Freeze said, via Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer on X, formerly Twitter.

His words underscored a troubling theme: Auburn’s defense has shown grit, but the offense continues to stall at critical moments.

The offense’s inconsistency has been magnified by a battered receiving corps. Freeze and his staff already had to adapt after multiple pass-catchers struggled to gain separation against Oklahoma’s secondary, and now the unit is down yet another weapon.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that wide receiver Horatio Fields will undergo foot surgery after suffering a break, ruling him out indefinitely.

Fields, Auburn’s third-leading receiver with 12 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, was starting to build chemistry with quarterback Jackson Arnold before the setback.

Losing Fields is a significant blow to a team desperate for offensive rhythm. Arnold has been under heavy pressure all season, with opposing defenses consistently collapsing the pocket.

Without Fields, the Tigers’ margin for error shrinks even further, especially against top-tier SEC defenses like Texas A&M and Georgia, who are next on the schedule.

Freeze knows his team can’t rely solely on its defense to keep games close. Developing balance on offense is essential, and the current struggles make the task even more urgent.

If Auburn can’t establish consistency in the passing game, Arnold’s growth and Jeanty’s rushing potential will continue to be limited. With back-to-back ranked opponents looming, the Tigers’ season could hinge on whether they can quickly find answers.