Carson Beck was emotional following his debut with the Miami Hurricanes in their season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday night.

Beck spent the first five years of his collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs. He redshirted in 2020 then spent the next two years as a backup until he finally earned the starting job in 2023. He finished with a solid 24-3 record throughout his two years there before taking his talents to Miami.

Beck's debut as a Hurricane was one to remember. He completed 20 passes out of 31 attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

He reflected on his performance after the game via ABC's ESON broadcast. The seasoned quarterback was proud, expressing his appreciation towards his teammates in an emotional manner.

“Man I love these guys. … It's a real family, it's a real brotherhood,” Beck said.

How Carson Beck, Miami played against Notre Dame

Carson Beck was right to feel emotional, leading the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes to a 27-24 upset win over the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Facing Notre Dame was no joke, taking on the team that finished as the runners-up in the national championship game against Ohio State. A win against them promises great success for the Hurricanes, which they managed to pull off.

Miami controlled most of the momentum as they led 21-7 after three quarters. Notre Dame attempted a rally by scoring 17 in the fourth quarter, but the Hurricanes made enough plays down the stretch to prevent the comeback.

The run game was solid as Mark Fletcher Jr. and CharMar Brown combined for 30 of the team's 38 carries. They combined for 120 yards and a touchdown.

As for the receiving corps, they benefitted from Beck's active passing. Malachi Toney Jr, CJ Daniels and Keelan Mason were the players to make three or more receptions. Toney led the way with six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, while Daniels made five receptions for 46 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Mason provided three catches for 29 yards.

The No. 10 Hurricanes will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.