Miami football has been on a roll this season, and they continued that hot streak against Florida State, defeating them 28-22. Carson Beck once again put the team on his back, finishing the game by completing 20 of 27 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns. It continues to look like Beck's transfer during the offseason was worth it, and head coach Mario Cristobal is happy it happened.

“He was on fire,” Cristobal said via AP. “He made a lot of really, really good plays. His leadership, the way he pours into preparation, into his teammates. Everything about him, it screams winner. We’re glad he’s on our side.”

Everything is flowing for Miami football right now, and Beck sees how both sides of the ball are complementing each other.

“This whole year we’ve played really good, complementary football,” Beck said. “Whenever we’ve needed the defense, the defense has stepped up. Whenever they’ve capitalized on a turnover, we’ve been able to turn around and go punch it in the end zone or go get three (points). Continuing to do that is really, really good. It shows signs of a really good team.”

The defense had a day, as they stopped Florida State on seven straight drives, which led to four punts and three turnovers. They were also held to a season-low 22 points.

As for the offense, Beck threw two touchdowns apiece to Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels, which helped them get the win.

Many will want to see if Miami football will move up from the No. 3 spot in the Top 25 AP rankings, but there is a good chance they stay where they are for now. If they continue to play at a high level, it wouldn't be surprising to see them make another jump, but it will also take some help from the teams above them.