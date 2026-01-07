The Detroit Lions will get busy looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing John Morton on Tuesday. Morton only spent one season in his return to Detroit.

The writing on the wall became clear for Morton when coach Dan Campbell took over offensive play-calling duties in Week 10. Campbell tried to downplay the move, but critics predicted that Morton would be gone by the end of the season.

That is exactly what happened.

Now, the Lions are reportedly looking at former quarterback David Blough to replace Morton, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Lions have started off their OC search with an intriguing name: David Blough, a former Detroit QB,” wrote Rapoport on X.

“Blough was assistant QBs coach with the (Washington) Commanders, but did the QB coach job after Tavita Pritchard left. A sneaky hot name.”

The 30-year-old Blough played for the Lions from 2019 to 2021, appearing in seven games. He had a second stint in Motor City in 2023 as a member of the practice squad. It was his last year as a player before joining the Commanders in 2024.

The Lions missed the playoffs after a 9-8 record. They averaged 28.3 points and 373.2 yards per game, which ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the league.

Detroit has some of the NFL's most skilled offensive weapons in quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

If ever he lands the job, Blough will not have much trouble learning the Lions' system, especially since Campbell coached him in 2021 and 2023.