College football fans were treated to a heartwarming gesture during Miami's massive Week 6 win over Florida State. With all eyes on the prime-time rivalry matchup, Hurricanes receiver CJ Daniels took the opportunity to pay tribute to former LSU teammate Kyren Lacy.

Daniels was one of Miami's biggest stars of the night, hauling in five passes for 78 receiving yards and scoring two touchdowns. On both of his scores, Daniels got right in front of the camera, where fans could see “LLK2” written on his black eye paint, in honor of Lacy.

Miami WR CJ Daniels with a Kyren Lacy tribute on his eye paint “LLK2.” They were team mates last year at #LSU. pic.twitter.com/z291ZJgoaq — Preston Guy (@PGuy77) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The late Lacy took the college football world by storm in 2024, notching a career-high 886 receiving yards and a team-high nine touchdowns in his final season with LSU. He tragically took his own life in April, just weeks ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, where he was expected to hear his name called.

Lacy tragically passed after reports surfaced that he faced charges of negligent homicide in his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run. However, a video recently surfaced that appears to clear Lacy of any wrongdoing, as his car was seen driving far behind the accident.

Since his death, Lacy has received tributes at all levels all around the country. His passing, and the subsequent updates on the case, have notably impacted New York Giants star Malik Nabers, who developed a close relationship with Lacy at LSU.

Miami improves to 5-0 with win over Florida State

Daniels' two touchdowns were a part of Miami's early onslaught. The Hurricanes went up on Florida State 28-3 through three quarters, before the Seminoles scored 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to nearly pull off a miraculous comeback.

Daniels also went viral for his touchdown celebrations during the early rout. After both scores, Daniels mocked the Florida State war chant directly into the camera.

CJ Daniels taunting Florida State again after running up the score on FSU 😅 pic.twitter.com/OR8Wk9ZyGD — ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2025

Despite Florida State's late surge, Miami improved to 5-0 with its Week 6 victory. The win gave the Hurricanes their third against a ranked opponent.

Miami entered Week 6 at No. 3 in the AP poll, behind top-ranked Ohio State and Oregon. Although the top two teams appear set in stone, it would not be surprising to see the Hurricanes rise above either in the next update.