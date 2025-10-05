With its Week 6 win over Florida State, Miami is now 4-0 against in-state opponents in the 2025 college football season. According to Mario Cristobal, that makes the Hurricanes the unofficial “state champions” of The Sunshine State.

After beating Notre Dame in Week 1, Miami has gone on to beat Bethune-Cookman, USF, Florida and Florida State. The Hurricanes do not play UCF in 2025, the only other Power Four school from the state, but Cristobal thinks their current record is enough to make them kings of the area.

“That's our fourth straight game against an opponent from the state of Florida,” Cristobal said after Week 6, via ESPN. “That's important to us, being state champions.”

Miami was up on Florida State 28-3 entering the fourth quarter before allowing 19 unanswered points in the final frame. The Hurricanes would still hold on to get the win, even if it ended up being more dramatic than it initially seemed.

Miami has beaten its four in-state opponents by an average of 26 points. That number includes its 45-3 win over Bethune-Cookman, which is currently 2-4 in the FCS.

Two of Miami's in-state wins were also ranked wins, as USF and Florida State both entered the matchup ranked No. 18. Notre Dame was also No. 6 at the time of their meeting, giving the Hurricanes three top-25 victories on the year.

With ACC games filling the rest of Miami's regular season schedule, it is unlikely to face another in-state opponent for the remainder of the year.

Miami remains atop ACC with Week 6 Florida State win

With yet another marquee win, Miami improved to 5-0 with arguably the best resume in college football. The Hurricanes entered Week 6 as the No. 3-ranked team in the country, only behind Big Ten frontrunners Ohio State and Oregon.

With Oregon still basking in the glory of its big win over Penn State, it will be difficult to justify moving Miami up the ladder. Still, the Hurricanes are one of just three teams with multiple wins over teams in the current top 25.

