Syracuse football (3-5) has been searching for answers since quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a torn Achilles in a huge road win versus Clemson On Sept. 20. Orange head coach Fran Brown is turning to an unlikely player to help lift the team out of the doldrums and back into the win column. True freshman and walk-on Joseph Filardi will make his first start under center in Friday night's game against North Carolina, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Filardi, a lauded lacrosse recruit, has only logged one offensive snap this season entering the ACC showdown. While the Tar Heels have yet to earn a conference victory, inexperienced signal-callers do not tend to fare well against all-time great NFL head coach Bill Belichick. Though, perhaps Brown is looking to use the unknown to his advantage.