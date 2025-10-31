LSU interim athletic director Verge Ausberry didn't take long to make a bold claim about the football program. Just hours after being named the replacement to former AD Scott Woodward, Ausberry said “LSU has to be in the playoffs every year.” via Pete Nakos of On3.

Ausberry's comments come after the firing of former head coach Brian Kelly, who led the program to 34 total wins in just over three years at the helm in Baton Rouge. The Tigers never made the playoffs under Kelly but did have a Heisman trophy winner with current Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. They were consistently in the top ten of every preseason poll under Kelly, but underperformed every season, finishing as high as #12 after being ranked #5 before the 2023 season.

Former athletic director Scott Woodward saw a national championship and perfect season during his first year in Baton Rouge. The legendary 2-19 squad with Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase dominated everyone they faced en route to what many call one of the best seasons in college football history. Since then, however, LSU has been mired in mediocrity in not only football, but basketball as well. The only successful hire Woodward had made was former Arizona baseball coach Jay Johnson, who has led the Tigers to two national titles on the diamond.

It will not be only Ausberry deciding on who the next head football coach will be, according to Louisiana governor Jeff Landry. The next coach will be picked by a committee rather than one man.

Who will be the next LSU coach?

It's clear that LSU will have their pick of the litter when it comes to the next coach. According to Kalshi (via sportsbettingdime.com) the favorite for the job is Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin at +317. Following him are in-state Tulane coach Jon Sumrall at +376, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman at +733, and tied for fourth are Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz at +1011.