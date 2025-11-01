Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is ready for another high-stakes SEC moment. According to On3 CFB reporter Chris Low, Manning is going to be starting on Saturday against the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores in Austin. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian broke the news to Low.

Manning’s status has been the storyline of the week after he exited last Saturday’s overtime win at Mississippi State due to a concussion. Before leaving, he delivered the most impressive outing of his young career: 29-of-46 passing for 346 yards and three touchdowns, along with a short rushing score early that set the tone, via the ESPN Box Score. Senior quarterback Matthew Caldwell stepped in and finished the comeback with the game-winning touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley V, but it was Manning’s poise in the comeback that stood out.

Texas has now won three straight to keep its conference title hopes on track, and Manning’s Week 9 performance felt like a turning point. When he’s rolling, the Longhorns can open up the field with explosive targets like Ryan Wingo, who posted 184 receiving yards against the Bulldogs, giving Steve Sarkisian the vertical attack the offense has been searching for. If anything sets this offense up to thrive against a tough Vanderbilt defense, it’s having Manning back under center.

Reports from Sports Illustrated and ESPN throughout the week echoed the optimism, noting Manning returned to practice and progressed through concussion protocols without setbacks.

Vanderbilt’s defense has earned national respect, and Texas cannot afford a sluggish start at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. If Manning picks up where he left off, Texas can dictate the pace, stretch the field, and allow the defense to pressure Vanderbilt into mistakes, with running backs Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter providing support in a more controlled game plan.

Texas doesn’t need him to be perfect; it just needs the confident playmaker who threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns before the injury last week. That version gives the Longhorns a real shot to keep their SEC climb alive.