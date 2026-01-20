It has been an amazing run for the Miami Hurricanes in the playoffs. Miami is set to face Indiana in the National Championship on Monday night, and a big reason why has been the play of Carson Beck. Now, Kirk Herbstreit is revealing why Beck has been so effective with Miami

“If you look at Beck's career, to me, it's almost like he, at times, has been two different people. There are times he gets into trouble, where he has to reset his feet, kind of read things on the move, he's willing to put the ball into coverage. And I think that Shannon Dawson, their offensive coordinator, has done a really good job since the SMU game of simplifying things. High percentage throws. Get the ball out to Malachi Toney on the perimeter. Don't take too many chances,” Herbstreit said on College Game Day per ESPN.

If Dawson has simplified the offense for Beck, while it does not bode well for his NFL Draft stock, it has worked. From the start ofthe season through the SMU game, Beck threw nine interceptions, including four against Louisville and two against SMU. Since then, in seven games, he has thrown just two interceptions. Meanwhile, in the first eight games of the year, he threw 14 touchdowns. In the last seven, he has found the end zone 15 times through the air.

“Not hesitating, not waiting, sees it, ball is out. Physically, he's as gifted as any quarterback playing college football,” Herbstreit added.

Getting the ball out is going to be a key against Indiana. They have a gifted pass rush and consistently put pressure on the quarterback, leading to turnovers. This was seen just 11 seconds into the game with Oregon, when the Hooisers got pressure and forced a pick-six to open the game.

“This guy, it's one or the other. If he's on point tonight, Miami has a great shot,” the commentator concluded.

If Miami is going to win as an 8.5-point underdog, it starts with Beck playing well. That may mean simplifying the offense, but it definitely means taking care of the ball.