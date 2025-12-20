With the Miami football team beating Texas A&M in the College Football Playoff (CFP) first round game, 10-7, there was a hilarious moment that had any fan laughing. Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal would get a big kiss on the cheek by former Hurricanes wideout Michael Irvin, as the receiver of the smooch reacted to the unexpected event.

It was a grueling defensive game in this first round CFP matchup between the Hurricanes and the Aggies, but the former came out on top in what was a huge victory for the program. As it has been a long time the program has been competing for a national championship, there's no denying how excited Irvin was leading to the kiss on Cristobal's cheek, leading to the head coach poking fun at it.

“That was disgusting,” Cristobal said while smiling, via Fox College Football. “I mean, he's got a lot of energy, man. I mean, I couldn't find enough wipees to clean myself. But, I mean, Mike is awesome. I remember being in high school and coming over to practice at the University of Miami, going, ‘Man, I want to be part of those dogs.' You know, those guys were dogs.”

Miami football's Mario Cristobal on what the win means

As the Miami football team made the CFP over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, there's no denying that another wrinkle in Saturday's game was the Hurricanes proving that the committee made the right decision. Cristobal would even be asked after the game about what the win said about the committee's decision and how it reinforces it.

“Regardless or irregardless of what the result was today, they made the right decision,” Cristobal said. “We had common opponents with another great football team that I'm sure would do great in the playoffs, but we did better against those common opponents, and we won the head-to-head. And God forbid, we should ever get away from the meaning of head-to-head.”

The Hurricanes will continue to compete for the national title as they next face Ohio State in the second round.