The Los Angeles Lakers are currently riding an eight-game winning streak, but apparently, some people still think the team would be better off without a 41-year-old LeBron James. Following a gritty 134-126 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, James took a moment to address the critics who suggest his presence might be holding the purple and gold back.

LeBron James was blunt when asked about the narrative, noting that such takes are usually just for clicks. “It sells papers a lot easier and clippings and podcasts if you say, ‘LeBron, the team is better off without him.' A lot of people will try to like view it. So, I get it. They're absolutely wrong.” It is hard to argue with him, given the numbers he just put up. Over the last 24 hours, James has led the Lakers to a 2-0 record while scoring 49 total points on an absurd 21-for-26 shooting from the field.

The game in Miami was particularly special as James officially tied Robert Parish for the NBA record for most regular-season games played at 1,611. He celebrated the milestone by recording a triple-double, finishing the night with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. Head coach JJ Redick praised his star's longevity, noting that James refuses to cheat the game even in his 23rd season.

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While James provided the steady hand, Luka Doncic provided the fireworks. The Slovenian superstar exploded for a season-high 60 points against the Heat, setting a new record for points by an opponent in Miami. Doncic also broke the Lakers’ single-season record for 3-pointers during the win. With Austin Reaves chipping in 18 points and the defense holding firm late, the Lakers proved they have a terrifying balance of youth and veteran leadership.

The Lakers now sit at 45-25 and have surged to third in the Western Conference. If this is what the team looks like with a “declining” LeBron James, the rest of the league is in serious trouble.