Oregon football is hosting the ESPN television show College GameDay on Saturday, in Eugene. GameDay panelist Pat McAfee, who never shies away from having fun, arrived to the set in epic fashion.

McAfee pulled up on a motorcycle with the Oregon Duck, before taking his shirt off and firing up the Oregon crowd.

Pat showed up to GameDay on a motorcycle with the Oregon Duck and then took his shirt off! All before sunrise 😅 pic.twitter.com/CJ8Yqh9Evv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

McAfee also jumped on the broadcast table and saluted the crowd.

“You can call me the leader of the quack right now!” McAfee shouted passionately to the Oregon football fans, who came out in Eugene in droves at the crack of dawn.

This is the latest in a series of stunts McAfee has performed this season for College GameDay. He also jumped off a high dive board earlier this season when he was in Miami, broadcasting ahead of a Hurricanes game.

Oregon plays USC on Saturday, in a Big Ten conference showdown. The Ducks head coach Dan Lanning also joined the set, and committed to being at Oregon long-term.

Oregon hopes to return to the College Football Playoff

The Ducks are 9-1 this season, with the team's only loss to Indiana. Oregon needs to win out in order to keep up with Indiana and Ohio State in the Big Ten standings.

Oregon football hopes to return to the College Football Playoff. In 2024, the Ducks won the Big Ten and went into the CFP as a favorite to win the national championship. Oregon lost to Ohio State, in a Rose Bowl loss.

The Ducks enter the game against USC Saturday on a four-game win streak. Oregon has defeated Minnesota, Rutgers, Iowa and Wisconsin since losing to Indiana. Lanning is just one victory away this season from his fourth consecutive campaign with at least 10 victories.

The young head coach has yet to turn 40 years of age. He has previously worked as an assistant at Georgia, Alabama and other college football programs. In an interview with McAfee Saturday, Lanning said he doesn't want to leave Oregon.

Oregon and USC play at 3:30 ET Saturday. The Ducks then take on Washington in the team's final game of the regular season.