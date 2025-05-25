The 2025 college footbal season is slowly approaching, and it will be a big one for the Michigan football team. The Wolverines didn’t meet expectations last year, but they finished the season strong and have momentum coming into the new year. Expectations are high, and there is a lot of talent on this team.

Senior Rayshaun Benny recently talked about the 2025 Michigan football roster, and while there are a lot of talented guys on the team, there are three that Benny is especially excited to watch.

Rod Moore

Who isn’t excited to see Rod Moore back on the field for the Michigan football team? Moore, a captain, tore his ACL before the 2024 season and was out for the year. According to an article from 247Sports, Moore is the first person that Benny listed when he was asked about who he was excited to watch.

Jamar Browder

On the other side of the ball, Benny is excited to see freshman wide receiver Jamar Browder do his thing. The Wolverines struggled at the WR position last season, and Browder could end up seeing the field often this year.

“Big wide receiver. He's a go-getter,” Benny said. “I was about to say, you just put it up and he's going to go get it. That's something I took notice of early within this short time frame. Just a little bit more coaching and a little bit more technique, he's going to be a problem.”

Jordan Young

Lastly, Rayshaun Benny is excited to see what another freshman will do this season. That freshman is defensive back Jordan Young. Benny has seen a lot of positive traits from the youngster in practice.

“Well, I'm not a DB. I'm not the best at scouting DBs. But something that caught my attention: He was getting to the ball,” Benny said. “He was interrupting the ball, intercepting the ball. Getting interceptions, PBUs. I just think that's a good thing to see, especially for a D-lineman. That makes me happy.”

From veterans to freshman, this Michigan football team is deep with talent.