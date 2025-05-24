Last season didn’t end up going the way that the Michigan football team was hoping, but the defense was a major bright spot. The Wolverines have had one of the best defenses in college football for the last four years, and that isn’t expected to change. The defensive line should especially be a strenth.

Senior Rayshaun Benny is going to be one of the leaders of this defensive line, and he excited about the talent that the Wolverines have. He even went as far as to say that it reminds him of Michigan’s 2023 national championship team.

“It helps us a lot, honestly,” Benny said of the depth at defensive tackle, according to an article from 247Sports. “This team reminds me of our '23 team as far as the depth. It gives us different chess pieces to throw at our opponents. Everybody can do a little bit of everything, so it's not like you can just key in on one person. Everybody on the line has the same ability. And we're coming off the field knowing that whoever just came in for us is about to do the same ability.”

The Michigan football team has a lot of talented returners, but there are also a couple of new faces from the transfer portal. Clemson transfer Tre Williams and Alabama transfer Damon Payne are both expected to play big roles this season.

“It's been good. They came in the room with good vibes and good energy,” Benny said. “… Everybody just came in ready to work. We all pretty much adapted to each other pretty quick. I want to say within the first week or so of us all starting working out, we was all out there together on the field getting field work. We all got the same goal, same mission. And that's the best part about it. That's what makes it fun — knowing that the person to the left and to the right of you are all going for the same thing.”

If the offense can make the improvements that are needed this offseason, this Michigan football team should be able to compete for a College Football Playoff spot.