Michigan has been active in the College Football Transfer Portal. Kyle Whittingham recently landed a transfer from Utah, and that is just one of 13 players who have signed with the program from the portal. Michigan got more good news out of the portal on Wednesday, as one of its All-Big Ten players has withdrawn his name.

Redshirt freshman All-Big Ten offensive tackle Andrew Sprague has formally withdrawn his name from the transfer portal after entering on January 2, according to Pete Nakos of On3Sports.

The offensive lineman will now return to Ann Arbor after it seemed like Sprague was on his way out. He had received interest from multiple schools, including Texas and Missouri.

“Love the guys too much not to run it back. Team 147 lets get it!!” Sprauge posted as a caption to his Instagram post announcing his return.

This was another major win for the Wolverines. Sprague is the third player to have entered the portal and then decided to return. Cornerback Zeke Berry and right guard Jake Guarnera have also announced they will be returning to Ann Arbor. Further, with this move, all three of the potential returning offensive linemen from the 2025 season will be returning.

Sprague can play on both the left and right sides of the line at the tackle position, and was second among offensive linemen in terms of snap count. The leader was Greg Crippen, the center, who has run out of eligibility. The team will also lose Giovanni El-Hadi from his left guard position. Regardless, the Wolverines have kept multiple linemen who served in rotation last year, and will have continuity on the line for the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, Michigan has also brought in an offensive lineman in the transfer portal. They have added interior offensive lineman, Houston Ka'ahah'aina-Torres, from Nebraska in the portal.

The Kyle Whittingham era at Michigan will kick off on September 5, as Michigan hosts Western Michigan.