It is a new era for Michigan football, with Kyle Whittingham taking over as the team's head coach. He brings a lot of experience to the program. Apparently, he's also getting the Wolverines some help via the college football transfer portal.

Michigan has reportedly landed another one of Whittingham's former Utah Utes players, as defensive back Smith Snowden has committed to the Wolverines.

“BREAKING: Utah standout transfer CB Smith Snowden has Committed to Michigan, he tells

@On3 He’s totaled 85 tackles, 17 PD, 1 forced fumble, and 4 INT the past 2 seasons. Snowden is the No. 3 CB in the On3 Industry Portal Rankings,” Fawcett shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Snowden's familiarity with Whittingham, who coached the Utes from 2005 to 2025, should greatly help him in adjusting to a new football environment. But as far as talent goes, this is a huge get for Michigan football. Snowden was among the best Utah players on defense over the last couple of seasons.

In his junior year in the 2025 campaign, he accumulated a total of 37 combined tackles, nine passes defended and two interceptions in 13 games. Snowden's arrival in Ann Arbor also softens the impact of safety TJ Metcalf's transfer to the Tennessee Volunteers.

And with Snowden's commitment to Michigan football, he becomes the fourth Utah player to transfer to the Wolverines since Whittingham decided to take his coaching talents to the Big Ten program. Edge, John Henry-Daley, tight end JJ Buchanan, and defensive tackle Jonah Leaea are the other.

Could there be at least one more Utah player making the jump to Michigan?