No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has revealed that he's been in direct talks with UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell about fighting for the 155-pound title later this year, with September or October being the target timeline.

🚨👀 Arman Tsarukyan reveals he has recently been in talks with Hunter Campbell about fighting for the lightweight title, with options of potentially fighting in September or October. “I already talked with Hunter, we have a couple of options – fighting for the lightweight title… pic.twitter.com/KZFhiZ1rRX — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 2, 2026

“I already talked to Hunter a couple of weeks ago. We got a couple of options,” Tsarukyan told Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show this past Monday. “Like title fights, like just fights. Any title fight. 170, 145, 155. Fighting for the 155-pound title in September or October, after Justin”.

The timeline makes sense when you look at the bigger picture. Undisputed lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is expected to face two-time interim champion Justin Gaethje in a massive title unification bout, reportedly being targeted for the historic UFC White House event on June 14. Once that fight is settled, the door swings wide open for Tsarukyan to challenge for the strap.

There are also two key fights that could shape the landscape heading into the fall. This Saturday at UFC 326, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira takes on Max Holloway for the BMF title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The result of that bout, combined with the Topuria-Gaethje outcome, will likely determine Tsarukyan's exact path to the title.

A Long Time Coming

For Tsarukyan, this has been a fight brewing for over a year. The 29-year-old Armenian wrecking machine holds a professional MMA record of 23-3 and has been on a tear, winning five of his last six bouts inside the Octagon. His most recent UFC appearance came in November 2025 when he submitted Dan Hooker via arm-triangle choke in the main event of UFC Fight Night 265 in Qatar.

It's a sub in the second! Arman Tsarukyan gets the finish over Dan Hooker #UFCQatar pic.twitter.com/iU0fcmdTdU — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 22, 2025

Despite being widely considered the most deserving contender in the division, Tsarukyan has been repeatedly passed over for a title shot. Incidents like punching a fan at UFC 300, headbutting Hooker before their fight, and a hernia-related pullout from UFC 311 have all complicated his standing with the UFC brass.

Staying Active and Controversial

Even while waiting for his shot, Tsarukyan hasn't been sitting idle. He's been competing in freestyle wrestling and grappling events, most recently defeating Georgio Poullas 6-4 at RAF 06 in Tempe, Arizona, a match that ended in a wild post-match brawl when Tsarukyan punched Poullas after the final bell. A grappling rematch between the two is already set for March 11 at Hype FC in Rio de Janeiro.

Chaos erupts between Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas. Crazy scene at RAF pic.twitter.com/u9uusFatBH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 1, 2026

Tsarukyan, however, believes the UFC should have no problem with his antics. “They should be happy that a UFC fighter didn't let anyone beat him,” he said. “UFC fighter number one went into freestyle wrestling, beat the freestyle wrestler, and showed the level of the UFC”.

With the pieces falling into place and conversations with the UFC's power brokers trending in the right direction, Arman Tsarukyan appears closer than ever to finally getting his long-awaited shot at lightweight gold. The only question now, will the UFC let him in the cage before he starts another brawl?